Quant Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $33.40 or 0.00073677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $403.17 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002521 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 839.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.