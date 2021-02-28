Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,523 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.83 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

