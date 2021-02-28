Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,869 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GrowGeneration worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $45.63 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.78 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

