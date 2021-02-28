Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.28 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $25.28 million and $861,264.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

