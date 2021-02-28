Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,866.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.09 million and $75,866.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.06 or 0.03107271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00364851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.25 or 0.01018040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00397830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00245034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,393,904 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

