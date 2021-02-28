Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,719.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $1,719.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002772 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Token Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

