Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $37.63 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 894.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.54 or 0.00099994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00073339 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002501 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

