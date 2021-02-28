Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.59. 1,513,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,324. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

