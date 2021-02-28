Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QIFTF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

