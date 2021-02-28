Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 249,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 129,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2,185.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,745 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 2,557,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.