Raise 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $256.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Raise has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $51,690.50 and $256.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

