Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

