RAMP Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,704,945 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

