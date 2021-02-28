Rapidz Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $15,744.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.