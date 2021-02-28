Rapidz (RPZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,108.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $15,108.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

