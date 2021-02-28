Rarible Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $3.32 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $15.65 or 0.00033734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.