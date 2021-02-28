Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $10,147.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00477296 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00198378 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

