Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $67,222.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00455937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00467998 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,208,710,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

