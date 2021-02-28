Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313.66 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $313.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00460686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00075078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,234,035,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.