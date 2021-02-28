Ravencoin Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $313.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00460686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00075078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,234,035,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

