Razor Network Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Razor Network has a market cap of $13.58 million and $423,841.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,617 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars.

