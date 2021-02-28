RChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.82 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, RChain has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $384,863.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

