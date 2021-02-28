RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

RP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ RP opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,731 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RealPage by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

