Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,089,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,272 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $60.26 on Friday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

