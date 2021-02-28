reflect.finance Trading Down 19.9% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $323,044.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00460686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00075078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00076525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.53 or 0.00476917 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00203486 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,470,733 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

