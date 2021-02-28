RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
