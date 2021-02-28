RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.