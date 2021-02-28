Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,763 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

