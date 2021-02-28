Remme (REM) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $132,924.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars.

