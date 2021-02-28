Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

