Render Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,598.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Render Token has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $87,598.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

