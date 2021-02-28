renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,859.07 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $147,859.07 and approximately $94,559.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00457021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00073545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00080676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00468047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00205028 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

