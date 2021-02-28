Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.25 Million

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $514.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $474.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

