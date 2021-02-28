Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Repay stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 1,482,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,868. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

