Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Repligen by 389.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

