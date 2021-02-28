Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $470.41 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $470.41 million and $174.41 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00772567 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039991 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

