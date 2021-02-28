Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Up 28,000.0% in February

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28,000.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Response Genetics stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Response Genetics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

