Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Up 28,000.0% in February

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28,000.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Response Genetics stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Response Genetics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Response Genetics
