Revain Price Tops $0.0123 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $5.53 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.