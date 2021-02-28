Reviewing Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eisai and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 16.86% 17.44% 11.48% SES 10.35% 4.62% 2.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.40 billion 3.22 $1.12 billion $3.91 17.75 SES $2.22 billion 2.06 $331.74 million $0.60 13.25

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eisai and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 1 0 3.00 SES 0 3 4 0 2.57

Volatility and Risk

Eisai has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats SES on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies; and a collaboration with BioLabs for the launch of the Eisai Innovation Center BioLabs, a shared lab and office space for start-ups to innovate in the field of neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides range of services to accelerate business and address critical network challenges for aero, cloud, energy, government, maritime, telecom, and mobile network operator customers; and various network platforms and services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

