Reviewing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.83 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -61.60 Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 1.17 -$667.00 million $1.45 18.35

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 7 3 0 2.30 Occidental Petroleum 5 9 9 0 2.17

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 22.12%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential downside of 25.68%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Occidental Petroleum -76.17% -15.55% -2.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.