Reviewing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Travelers Companies pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 13.57% 14.19% 5.71% The Travelers Companies 7.13% 8.63% 2.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.34 $99.60 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.16 $2.62 billion $9.60 15.16

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Travelers Companies 3 10 5 0 2.11

The Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $135.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

