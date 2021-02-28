REVV (REVV) Price Down 20.3% This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00462039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00075303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00079920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.04 or 0.00474473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00198907 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

