Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

