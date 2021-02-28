RFG Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

