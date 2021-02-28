Rigel Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $166,829.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.56 or 0.00206222 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $401,271.94 and approximately $166,829.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.