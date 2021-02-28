RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

