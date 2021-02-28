RMPL Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $552,543.22 and $227.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00078666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00194934 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 832,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,197 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.