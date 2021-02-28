ROAD (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $113,933.86 and approximately $122,729.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.