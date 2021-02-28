Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average is $335.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

