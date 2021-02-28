Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

