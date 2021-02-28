Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 661 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 254.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.91. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.